New digital comic ‘Love in Sedona’ unveils a real love story born in the heart of Arizona

A new digital comic, ‘Love in Sedona,’ has been released by creators Gianluca Zanna and Claudette Lyons. This free comic is a heartfelt depiction of a real love story that blossomed in the picturesque town of Sedona, Arizona.

Gianluca Zanna, in real life, as in the comic, is a Krav-Maga Self-defense instructor and international music producer and songwriter.

Claudette Lyons, a diverse woman with an honorary doctorate in philosophy, is also a Kundalini Yoga instructor, certified hypnotherapist, self-defense practitioner, and singer.

Gianluca and Claudette have collaborated to bring their beautiful love story to life through this comic.

They have also created a music duo the ‘Love in Sedona’ with hypnotic dance hits singles like ‘Just Feel it’, ‘Love in Sedona’ and ‘Just let it go’.

‘Love in Sedona’ is a romantic action comic that can be downloaded for free at LoveinSedona.us. Additionally, the comic is available in any Sedona shop that displays the free QR code. This initiative aims to make the comic accessible to all, celebrating love and connection in the enchanting landscape of Sedona.

For more information, please visit LoveinSedona.us.

About the Creators

Gianluca Zanna is a Self-Defense Kravmaga and Firearms Instructor, former Executive protection agent and Songwriter GianlucaZanna.com KravMagaInstructor.us

Claudette Lyons is a multi-faceted individual with a rich background in philosophy, yoga, hypnotherapy, self-defense, and singing. ClaudetteReneeLyons.com

Their combined talents and unique perspectives have resulted in ‘Love in Sedona,’ a digital comic that encapsulates a genuine love story set against the backdrop of one of Arizona’s most stunning locations.