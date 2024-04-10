Patrick Schweiss to speak at Museum on 30 years of Sedona International Film Festival history

The Sedona Heritage Museum will host Sedona International Film Festival Executive Director Patrick Schweiss as he speaks about the 30 year history of the Festival on Thursday, April 11, at 10 a.m. in the historic Apple Shed. His presentation is ‘30 years of the Sedona International Film Festival.’

“I’ll take folks on a journey through our history, from our humble beginnings as a 2.5 day festival to now a nine-day festival and year round programs at two theatres. I’ll take people behind the scenes on creating the festival and some fun celebrity stories!” said Schweiss.

Schweiss has been in charge of the Sedona International Film Festival for 20 years. During that time, he’s overseen the growth of the festival to a celebration of independent film that runs for more than a week. He’s also overseen the construction of two arthouse theatres: Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre, which screen films and host other cultural activities year round. Audience members will enjoy both the history and Schweiss’ high energy presentation style.

Sedona Stories takes place at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of every month at the Sedona Heritage Museum. The program is free to attend.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum located in Jordan Historical Park, 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. Open daily 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.