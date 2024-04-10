Sedona Dance Project presents Sedona Dance Festival

Sedona Dance Project is proud to announce the highly anticipated Sedona Dance Festival, a vibrant showcase of dance talent from across Arizona. This exhilarating event will take place on April 18 and 19, at the picturesque Verde Valley School in the Village of Oak Creek, located at 3511 Verde Valley School Rd, Sedona.

Enjoy a full evening celebrating the Arts, starting with a Piano bar, pre-show reception, and art gallery opening at 6 p.m. Seating for the dance performances begins at 6:30 p.m., with the shows kicking off promptly at 7 p.m. The pre-show reception of light refreshments will be sponsored by the Arizona Dance Coalition, from 6-6:45 p.m. each night.



The Sedona Dance Festival promises two evenings filled with captivating performances from eight esteemed dance companies, each bringing their unique flair to the stage. Audiences can expect an array of dance styles ranging from traditional to contemporary, celebrating the rich diversity of the Arizona dance scene.

Highlighting the festival's lineup are two special guest appearances, adding an extra layer of excitement to each evening's program. On Thursday, April 18, audiences will be treated to a mesmerizing flamenco performance by the renowned artist, Yumi La Rosa. Friday, April 19, will feature a captivating display of Traditional Indian Dance by Sruti Performing Arts, promising to enchant spectators with the beauty of classical Indian movement.

Both evenings will feature performances by the following esteemed dance companies:

-Shanaleigh Mejia: Offering a dynamic showcase of African Dance, Shanaleigh Mejia's performances are infused with energy and cultural richness.

-Cazo Dance Theatre: Cazo Dance Theatre mesmerizes audiences with their compelling storytelling through movement, captivating hearts and minds alike.

-520 Dance Company: Known for their versatility, 520 Dance Company seamlessly blends classical and contemporary dance styles, creating a mesmerizing fusion of movement.

-Wight Noise Dance Company: Pushing the boundaries of dance, Weight Noise Dance Company presents innovative and thought-provoking contemporary dance pieces.

-Dulce Dance: captivates audiences with thought-provoking performances that challenge perceptions and inspire introspection.

-Sedona Dance Academy: Showcasing the talent of local dancers, Sedona Dance Academy embodies the spirit of community and artistic excellence.

"We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse and talented group of dance companies for the Sedona Dance Festival," said Danielle McNeal-Strabal, Artistic Director of Sedona Dance Project. "This event celebrates the richness of Arizona's Artistic community and offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the beauty and creativity of dance in all its forms."

Tickets for the Sedona Dance Festival are now on sale at SedonaDanceProject.org Prices are $40 for VIP tickets and $30 for General Admission.

For more information about the Sedona Dance Festival, including performance schedules and ticketing details, please visit SedonaDanceProject.org

About Sedona Dance Project:

Founded by Danielle McNeal Strabala, Sedona Dance Project is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to enriching the cultural landscape of the Sedona community. With a focus on dance education and performance opportunities, Sedona Dance Project aims to inspire creativity, foster collaboration, and instill a passion for dance across all age groups and backgrounds.

Through a variety of workshops, classes, and captivating performances, Sedona Dance Project has become a beacon of artistic expression in the region. By providing platforms for both seasoned professionals and budding enthusiasts, the organization creates an inclusive environment where individuals can explore the art of dance and discover their own unique talents.

As the first resident dance company of Sedona, Sedona Dance Project is deeply rooted in the local community. With a vision for a vibrant and enduring future, the organization remains dedicated to its mission of promoting dance as a vehicle for personal growth, cultural enrichment, and community engagement.

For more information about Sedona Dance Project and its upcoming events, visit SedonaDanceProject.org