SIFF partners with OTCA for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Remembering Gene Wilder’ on April 15

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Monday Movies on Main’ on Monday, April 15 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Remembering Gene Wilder’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

This loving tribute to Gene Wilder celebrates his life and legacy as the comic genius behind an extraordinary string of film roles, from his first collaboration with Mel Brooks in ‘The Producers’, to the enigmatic title role in the original ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’, to his inspired on-screen partnership with Richard Pryor in movies like ‘Silver Streak’.

It is illustrated by a bevy of touching and hilarious clips and outtakes, never-before-seen home movies, narration from Wilder’s audiobook memoir, and interviews with a roster of brilliant friends and collaborators like Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, and Carol Kane.

‘Remembering Gene Wilder’ shines a light on an essential performer, writer, director, and all-around mensch.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.