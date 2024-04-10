SIFF presents ‘The Hopeful’ premiere April 17-18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present the global premiere of ‘The Hopeful’ showing April 17 and 18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

William Miller’s faith is in ruins. After miraculously surviving a fierce battle in the War of 1812, Miller questions why God spared him. His search for wisdom leads to an astonishing prophecy — the world is going to end.

‘The Hopeful’ unfolds as a story of a man burdened with the knowledge of Christ’s return. Miller’s message resonates with some — even as it is scorned by others.

When a young woman named Ellen Harmon listens to one of his sermons she is transformed. And through her witness the message begins to take hold. Her preaching grows beyond prophecy and develops into a more holistic vision for how Christians should live and worship. We see blossoming the seeds of a new global movement of faith.

‘The Hopeful’ is the true story of a community whose lives were transformed as they learn what it means to truly wait for Jesus. This sweeping drama, set in 19th century New England, invites audiences of all ages to imagine how hope can change the world.

Showtimes will be Wednesday, April 17 at 4 and 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 18 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.