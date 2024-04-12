Cottonwood Main Street lane restrictions scheduled April 15-19

COTTONWOOD – Drivers may encounter intermittent one way lane restrictions on Main Street between On The Greens Boulevard and Kindra Heights Road the week of April 15 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. which may cause delays.

Pedestrian access on Main St. will be maintained. Please obey all temporary traffic control devices while navigating the work zone. These restrictions are required for work associated with the Groseta Ranch Road project.