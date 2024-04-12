OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
A new update is coming to verdenews.com Cottonwood Main Street lane restrictions scheduled April 15-19 Mingus Board to consider Principal Gee’s resignation Camp Verde selects Miranda Fisher as next town manager Wildfires getting bigger and more complex, prompting changes in firefighting workforce Warm but windy days ahead for Verde Valley Camp Verde Marshal’s Office sees jump in number of March crashes, DUI incidents Woman’s labyrinth of love for parents who’ve lost children Q&A with Camp Verde’s mayoral candidates 2 accused of embezzlement

Subscribe Now
Fri, April 12
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

A new update is coming to verdenews.com

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: April 12, 2024 9:12 a.m.

The Verde Independent is thrilled to announce some exciting updates coming to our website, verdenews.com! In the upcoming weeks, we'll be launching a fresh, modern redesign aimed at providing you with an even better browsing experience and access to the latest news and information from our community.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sleek New Design: Our website will have a sleek new look, making it easier to navigate and find the content that matters most to you.

Improved Accessibility: We're committed to making our website accessible to all readers, and our redesign will include enhancements to improve readability and usability.

New E-Edition: Along with the redesign, we'll be introducing a new e-edition feature, allowing you to easily flip through digital editions of our newspaper on your computer or mobile device.

Mobile Apps: Shortly after the website redesign launch, we'll be rolling out iOS and Android apps, providing you with convenient access to news on the go.

FAQs

Q: Will I need to create a new account for the redesigned website?

A: When the new website is live, simply click login and select “Forgot Password” then enter the email address you have been using to log in to verdenews.com in the past. You will receive an email prompting you to change your password. Once you change your password, you will be able to log in with your email and new password.

Q: Will all the content from the current website be available on the redesigned site?

A: Yes, all of our current content and archives will be available on the redesigned website, along with some new features and enhancements.

Q: When can we expect the website redesign to launch?

A: We're working hard to ensure a smooth transition, and we anticipate launching the redesigned website in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates!

Once the redesign is launched, we will have another more comprehensive FAQ section, but in the meantime, please use the link below to submit any questions and we will do our best to respond them all. (Note that due to the number of questions we receive, we may not be able to answer them all. In that case we will incorporate the most common questions into the FAQ on the redesigned site.)

Questions or Concerns? Click here: https://westernnews.wufoo.com/forms/m133ddh91500aiu/

“We're excited about these changes and can't wait to share them with you. Thank you for being a valued reader, and we look forward to providing you with an even better online experience!” said Babette Cubitt, publisher.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News