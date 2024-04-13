Community meeting raise health concerns about mine waste processing

COTTONWOOD — A local family doctor wants more testing of water and soil samples from a slag pile at a processing plant operated by Minerals Research, Inc. or MRI.

Dr. Shaida Z. Sina, who has a naturopath practice in Cottonwood, was among a group of local officials and health experts who spoke at the community meeting “Mining in the Verde Valley. Did you Know!” on Saturday, April 6.

“I want to know whether mining waste is affecting our community—getting into our bodies and affecting the health of our citizens,” said Sina.

The public meeting was held only a few days after MRI restarted operations at the slag site at Verde Valley Fairgrounds.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality terminated a consent order that allowed MRI to continue slag processing operations on Feb. 28. That’s when ADEQ determined MRI had completed requirements of a pending state air quality permit. In September 2023, MRI was not allowed to operate after ADEQ issued a violation notification because the company did not have the appropriate air quality permit.

According to Sina, a petition was filed in January with the Centers for Disease Control requesting more information about the potential health impacts of mining waste.

“We want recommendations how to better protect citizens, review the safety data, to see if copper dust is a source of toxins that cause illness,” said Sina.

Some members of the public who attended the meeting said they have seen dust blowing off the massive slag pile, and they asked whether the dust may pose any potential health threats.

“Concerned constituents who’ve come to my office ask what is going on, and they don’t understand why so many people are coming down with ailments. I don’t know either but we can find out,” Yavapai County Supervisor Donna G. Michaels told meeting attendees.

Michaels presented a slide show at the public meeting about the history of the mine site that dates back more than 100 years. According to Michaels, the slag pile measures as large as 15 football fields and is located near a senior center and a church.

“I am deeply concerned about what we are breathing in and particularly with an increase in pulmonary issues among people around the site,” said Michaels.

While some officials raised concerns about health issues that may be connected to mining waste, others offered solutions to reduce exposure to mining dust.

“There are promising results of studies aimed at reducing dust blown by winds at mining sites,” said Dr. Raina, professor of Environmental Science at the University of Arizona.

“Introducing microbes are one method to reduce toxic dust at slag sites,” Maier told the audience. She also suggested planting plants and trees to help reduce blowing dust at the old mining sites. She said peppermint plants have proven effective in efforts to reduce blowing dust at slag and tailings sites.

Ginny De LaCruz, Childhood Lead Prevention Program manager with the Arizona Department of Health Services, spoke about methods to reduce lead exposure from dust. “Young children who are exposed to lead dust may show signs of irritability, emotional and behavioral problems,” De La Cruz told the crowd.

A representative with MRI did not speak at the event on Saturday.

Organizers of the community meeting said they want to schedule more public events about slag processing in Cottonwood in the future.

Meanwhile, ADEQ and the City of Cottonwood expect to have public meetings about MRI’s status and testing sometime this summer.