Obituary: Paul J. Babbitt Jr.

Paul J. Babbitt Jr.

1941 - 2024

Paul James Babbitt Jr. died at home on April 04, 2024, at 10:08 on a beautiful spring morning with Mary, Lito, Marney and Leroux beside him. He was 83.

He crossed over listening to the Tennessee Waltz which he enjoyed dancing to with Mary in the kitchen.



He died of causes related to his downwinder cancer diagnosis. He left as he lived, gently, gracefully and thoughtfully. Without fuss.





Paul was born Jan. 16, 1941 in Los Angeles, California.





As a toddler, he enjoyed spending time with his Grandfather CJ, Grandmother Mary, and Aunt Helen in California working and playing in the garden of their Adams Street home or swimming at the beach with his brothers and mother, Frances.





When he was four, his father Paul Sr. was called back to Flagstaff to handle the family’s legal matters.

As a young child Paul loved to play on Leroux Street, in the heart of the town of 4,000 residents. He learned to ski, winning his first race at age five.





As a young boy, he attended St. Anthony’s School. He went on regular hunting trips with both his parents, shooting a prize mule deer at age nine. He begrudgingly took piano lessons.



As a teenager, he attended Flagstaff High School graduating in 1958. His free time was spent hiking, camping, skiing, and hunting. He often spent Saturdays on the CO Bar with his Uncle Joe Babbitt searching for artifacts in the morning and dancing well at the Museum Club some weekends. He learned to fly a canvas plane above Flagstaff and drove a derelict Coke delivery truck on the reservation. It was during these years that Paul and his friends climbed to the top of Humphreys Peak to watch some of the atomic test explosions in Nevada. By then, Paul had realized he could “learn anything,” a philosophy he eagerly applied to the rest of his life.





As a young man, he earned a Bachelor’s degree in History from Seattle University, where he spent his free time hiking and skiing the Pacific Northwest. After completing ROTC, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Artillery. The Army took Paul East to northern Maine, where he was assigned to Loring Air Force Base. He monitored Russian missiles while simultaneously befriending several Canadian telephone operators and being involved in “unsanctioned troop movements” to Canada. He was promoted in spite of this adventure. After completing his service to the Army, Paul joined the new and disorganized Peace Corps in Bolivia. Not one to take on a non-mission, he quickly headed home.



As a young adult, Paul returned to Northern Arizona where he worked for Ina Gillis at the Snowbowl. There he was known for his patience teaching the “rubes” his beloved Ina lost patience with. He then started his career in the Babbitt Brothers Trading Company. His first role was managing the Trading Post at Cow Springs.

He rose through the various company divisions and positions to CEO and Chairman. Foreseeing the future and national trends toward larger businesses, and believing that each shareholder had the right to remove their holdings from the company, he led the dissenters within the BBTC shareholders in seeking the buyout of their positions.



They were successful and this ultimately led to the liquidation of the company. During these years, his business acumen was sought by Valley National Bank and Mountain Bell on whose corporate boards he served.





Simultaneously, Paul ran for elected office and engaged in a life long commitment to public service. Rather than simply an advocate, he was a genuine leader who believed in doing the right thing for everyone regardless of the political consequences.

You always knew where you stood with Paul. With as little as one word, he could convey clearly how he felt about a matter. A favorite expression of his was “nice,” depending on the intonation, it could be the highest compliment or the most damning curse.

He served on the Flagstaff City Council, as Mayor of Flagstaff, and as a Coconino County Supervisor. He was known for listening, research, and compromise in decision making. Some of his proudest accomplishments include: the battle to save Buffalo Park from highway development, building the new city hall, library and park in downtown Flagstaff, expanding the reach of KNAU to all parts of Northern Arizona, and saving Dry Lake for future generations. His dream of moving the railroad away from downtown and turning the right-of way into a park is a goal he is leaving as a challenge for the next generation.



In 1985, deciding not to seek reelection due to the furor over the approval of the new city hall complex and having been hung in effigy, Paul met and married Mary Kuzell. She filled his time with happiness and supported his company and political goals with enthusiasm.

They purchased a Babbitt family home in downtown Flagstaff and started their family. Margaret Frances (Marney) arrived in 1986 and Paul III (Lito) in 1988. Paul was a completely devoted father, often seen on the street with a child riding his shoulders or gardening and catching grasshoppers beside him in their yard.



Paul’s service was not strictly governmental, he was committed to a diverse and healthy community. Paul’s mother, a founding member and cellist at the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, endowed him with a love of music. He served on the Board of Directors of the FSO with a goal of ensuring the organization’s long-term financial viability.

Paul was a mentor to the boys of Boy Scout Troop 36. In particular, Paul taught them the importance of listening and staying calm in both outdoor activities and life. Many non-profit boards over the years benefited from his enthusiastic support and experience.



In retirement, Paul could often be found at coffee downtown discussing matters of the day, or walking with his affectionate wife, Mary, on Cherry Hill or at Buffalo Park. They were regularly accompanied by their Grand-dog, first Coconino and later Leroux. He also took up fly fishing and enjoyed many three a.m. drives to Lees Ferry.

In 2020, Paul and Mary moved to Clarkdale to enjoy the warmer weather and almost year round gardening opportunities and to be closer to Marney, Michael, and Leroux. Paul cleared their hillside garden of cactus and built a sustainable yard and vegetable garden faster than Mary could remodel their home. Paul continued his annual Colorado ski trip through March 2023.



Paul is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Kuzell-Babbitt, daughter Margaret “Marney” Babbitt-Pierce (Michael) and son Paul James Babbitt III (Stephanie), sister Christine Babbitt and brothers Charles Babbitt (Eleanor), Bruce Babbitt (Hattie) and sister-in-law Helene Babbitt. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Babbitt and Frances Perry Babbitt and brothers Kenneth Babbitt and James Babbitt.





A celebration of life will take place on April 14, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. at Flagstaff City Hall. Interment will be held at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.





In lieu of flowers, Paul requested that donations be made in his memory to the Flagstaff Symphony, FlagstaffSymphony.org/support-fso/ or Arizona Community Foundation AZFoundation.org/ or Planned Parenthood of Arizona PlannedParenthood.org/planned-parenthood-arizona/donate .



