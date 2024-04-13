Obituary: Tonita Hauk

Tonita Hauk

1942 - 2024

Tonita Hauk, 81, of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by family on March 25, 2024.

She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Milton and Mary Johnson.





Tonita moved to Clarkdale, Arizona, in 1978, with her two children, Tracie and Tim Schimikowsky. She worked in manufacturing and more recently the educational industry in the kitchen as a manager, cook and cashier; and retired in 2014.

Tonita was very talented at crocheting and enjoyed making blankets for family and friends.





Tonita is survived by her children, Tracie Schimikowsky and Tim (Shannon) Schimikowsky; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.





A celebration of life will be held in the future.





Please share your condolences at buelerfuneralhome.com .



Information provided by the family.