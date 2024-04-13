Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Ready to adopt a new pet? Check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumane.org. Then call 928-634-7387 to make an appointment at the Verde Valley Humane shelter, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The Verde Valley Humane Society shelter is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information visit VerdeValleyHumane.org.

Sylvie is a dream and she may make yours come true. This gal is smart, attentive, playful and sassy. On a visit to a volunteer’s home, she appeared housebroken. Sylvie is a boss lady and will need doggie siblings who get her. She got along very nicely with a calm, older doggie friend. Sylvie weighs around 55 pounds and likes to run and play with other dogs.

King is a prince of a pup. He’s goofy and playful and ready for fun. His tiger brindle markings are gorgeous, his personality is comical. King is looking for adopters who will provide plenty of exercise and attention. He has done well with his doggie playmates at the shelter and may enjoy a fun doggie sibling. His royal majesty awaits his forever home.