Guilty plea by leader of polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border is at risk of being thrown out
This photo shows Hildale, Utah, sitting at the base of Red Rock Cliff mountains, with its sister city, Colorado City, in the foreground, Dec. 16, 2014. The guilty plea of Samuel Bateman, the leader of a polygamous sect in the Colorado City-Hildale area who is accused in a scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children, is at risk of being thrown out due to an unmet condition of his plea deal that hinged on whether other charged in the case also would plead guilty. Prosecutors informed the court, Thursday, April 11, 2024, that two other men charged in the case had rejected plea offers. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)