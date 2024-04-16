Obituary: Dennis Walter Savage

Dennis Walter Savage

1947 - 2024

Dennis Walter Savage, 76, of Cottonwood, Arizona entered eternal rest on March 17, 2024. He was born on Sept. 1, 1947 to Walter Gale Savage and Martha Josephine Savage in Anderson, Indiana.

Dennis’ father, Walter, was a career service member in the U.S. Air Force and Dennis lived in England and different places in the U.S. In 1967, Dennis enlisted in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer but was selected for Special Forces training where he earned the coveted Green Beret. He was a Demolitions Sergeant, Jump Master, Free Fall Parachutist, SF SCUBA Diver and Intelligence Analyst. He served in the 5th, 7th Special Forces Groups. After Vietnam ended, he continued to serve in the Special Forces Reserve component for many years while also working for the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Forest service. He attended the Federal Law Enforcement Training Academy in 1981 and served as the U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer in Happy Jack, Arizona for over two decades. The only Forest Service LE for 11 million acres, Dennis investigated large marijuana grows, illegal wood cutting, poaching, and arson as well as rescuing lost hunters and missing persons in inclement weather.

During that time, he continued to serve on fire crews and helped fight the Yellowstone Fires in 1988 and the Dude Fire in 1990. Dennis retired from Law Enforcement in 2001 and moved to Cottonwood where he lived the rest of his life. There he began work as a Lieutenant of Security at Cliff Castle Casino until 2018. He finally retired for good at the age of 71.

In the early 80’s Dennis met Debra Hopkins on a hunting trip with her brother Michael. They married in 1984 and raised two children, Cody and Jenna in Happy Jack. He enjoyed teaching his children to care for the forest and respect the privilege we have to enjoy it. He loved being a grandfather of four and picking them up from school, taking them to events and teaching them how to succeed at anything.

A true polymath Dennis lent his wisdom freely to anyone. Whenever anyone talked to him, they always walked away with a smile and usually some sound advice. He never did speak of his own accomplishments but would tell everyone he came across how good his family was doing in life. The last time we went camping on Dane Ridge, as we sat watching the fire, he just said, “You know, I lived a pretty good life.”

Dennis was predeceased by his father, Walter G. Savage and his mother, Martha Josephine Savage. He is survived by his brother David and sister Rhonda, his wife Debra and children Cody and Jenna Savage.

Dennis lived a full life of honor, integrity and great adventure. The Silent Professional that he was, he did not want a ceremony of any kind but rather to “Slip Away”. De Oppresso Liber!

Information provided by the family.