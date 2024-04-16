OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Autistic woman found safe after search Sedona and Verde Valley residents protest abortion ruling NEED 2 KNOW Adult Reading Program helps teen sprint to GED Community meeting raise health concerns about mine waste processing Former police chief sues city A new update is coming to verdenews.com Cottonwood Main Street lane restrictions scheduled April 15-19 Mingus Board to consider Principal Gee’s resignation Camp Verde selects Miranda Fisher as next town manager

Subscribe Now
Tue, April 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Obituary: Frank Moeser

Originally Published: April 16, 2024 midnight

Frank Moeser

Frank Moeser passed away peacefully March 9, 2024 after a prolonged illness. He was born in Brookville, Minnesota to William and Clara Freeberg Moeser.

He was known in the Cottonwood, Arizona, community as a past Exulted Ruler of the Elks, a member of the American Legion and as a talented biomedical technician at the Verde Valley Medical Center.

Frank served honorably in the United States Army where he learned his trade. He assisted setting up overseas M.A.S.H. Units.

Frank had been predeceased by his parents, brothers Maurice and Russell and daughter Lori Mae Bodner. He is survived by sister Loraine Green of Modesto, CA; daughter Rebecca Moeser of Quartzite, AZ; son Jeffery Moeser (Karen) of Hampton, Georgia; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Frank’s final arrangements have been made with Westcott Funeral Home and his remains will be placed in the National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. A private family gathering will be held at Alamo State Park at a later date.

Information provided by the funeral home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News