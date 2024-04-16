Obituary: Frank Moeser

Frank Moeser

Frank Moeser passed away peacefully March 9, 2024 after a prolonged illness. He was born in Brookville, Minnesota to William and Clara Freeberg Moeser.

He was known in the Cottonwood, Arizona, community as a past Exulted Ruler of the Elks, a member of the American Legion and as a talented biomedical technician at the Verde Valley Medical Center.

Frank served honorably in the United States Army where he learned his trade. He assisted setting up overseas M.A.S.H. Units.

Frank had been predeceased by his parents, brothers Maurice and Russell and daughter Lori Mae Bodner. He is survived by sister Loraine Green of Modesto, CA; daughter Rebecca Moeser of Quartzite, AZ; son Jeffery Moeser (Karen) of Hampton, Georgia; nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Frank’s final arrangements have been made with Westcott Funeral Home and his remains will be placed in the National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. A private family gathering will be held at Alamo State Park at a later date.



Information provided by the funeral home.