Autistic woman found safe after search Sedona and Verde Valley residents protest abortion ruling NEED 2 KNOW Adult Reading Program helps teen sprint to GED Community meeting raise health concerns about mine waste processing Former police chief sues city A new update is coming to verdenews.com Cottonwood Main Street lane restrictions scheduled April 15-19 Mingus Board to consider Principal Gee's resignation Camp Verde selects Miranda Fisher as next town manager

Tue, April 16
Obituary: Philip Wright

Philip Wright

Philip Wright

Originally Published: April 16, 2024 12:10 a.m.

In Loving Memory

Philip Wright

Philip Wright, 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on March 8, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, son David, daughter Caroline Paiano, husband Bill, grandchildren Jordan and Brady Wright and Emily Paiano; and also, his brother Dave and wife Kelly.

Philip grew up in Lexington and Bloomington, Illinois. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

A memorial service is planned for later this summer in Illinois.

Information provided by the family.

