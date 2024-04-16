Obituary: Philip Wright

In Loving Memory

Philip Wright

Philip Wright, 80, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on March 8, 2024. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, son David, daughter Caroline Paiano, husband Bill, grandchildren Jordan and Brady Wright and Emily Paiano; and also, his brother Dave and wife Kelly.

Philip grew up in Lexington and Bloomington, Illinois. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

A memorial service is planned for later this summer in Illinois.

Information provided by the family.