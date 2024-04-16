OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Truck drives into golf course lagoon CVUSD board told classroom spending is higher than state average Officers ask for help finding person tied to animal neglect case Former executive director of Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity arrested, charged with theft Autistic woman found safe after search Sedona and Verde Valley residents protest abortion ruling NEED 2 KNOW Adult Reading Program helps teen sprint to GED Community meeting raise health concerns about mine waste processing Former police chief sues city

Subscribe Now
Tue, April 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Officers ask for help finding person tied to animal neglect case

Originally Published: April 16, 2024 7:38 a.m.

CAMP VERDE — Pets were left alone to fend for themselves in a Camp Verde home, resulting in animal deaths, and the Marshal’s Office has not been able to speak with a person of interest in the case.

CVMO and Yavapai Silent Witness are asking the public for help in locating Alexsa Mendoza, 21.

The situation was brought to the attention of Animal Control in January 2023. A dog and some cats were reported to be abandoned in a house where Mendoza had been living with her mother.

The older woman had reportedly been incarcerated earlier, and then Mendoza left the residence without making arrangements for the pets, which apparently did not have easy access to food. It was unknown how long they had been alone.

When officers gained a search warrant, they found that the dog had apparently eaten the cats, according to CVMO Sgt. Dustin Richardson. Two cat carcasses were found, and the malnourished dog was rescued from the premises.

Custodial care of the animals was subsequently traced back to Alexsa Mendoza, who “has refused to cooperate with investigators, and her whereabouts are unknown,” according to YSW, which added there is probably cause for her arrest on several felony offenses.

Anyone with information on the location of Mendoza is asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300. You can also submit a tip online at YavapaiSW.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News