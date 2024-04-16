Officers ask for help finding person tied to animal neglect case

CAMP VERDE — Pets were left alone to fend for themselves in a Camp Verde home, resulting in animal deaths, and the Marshal’s Office has not been able to speak with a person of interest in the case.

CVMO and Yavapai Silent Witness are asking the public for help in locating Alexsa Mendoza, 21.

The situation was brought to the attention of Animal Control in January 2023. A dog and some cats were reported to be abandoned in a house where Mendoza had been living with her mother.

The older woman had reportedly been incarcerated earlier, and then Mendoza left the residence without making arrangements for the pets, which apparently did not have easy access to food. It was unknown how long they had been alone.

When officers gained a search warrant, they found that the dog had apparently eaten the cats, according to CVMO Sgt. Dustin Richardson. Two cat carcasses were found, and the malnourished dog was rescued from the premises.

Custodial care of the animals was subsequently traced back to Alexsa Mendoza, who “has refused to cooperate with investigators, and her whereabouts are unknown,” according to YSW, which added there is probably cause for her arrest on several felony offenses.

Anyone with information on the location of Mendoza is asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office at 928-554-8300. You can also submit a tip online at YavapaiSW.com.