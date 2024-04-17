9th annual Piano on the Rocks International Festival returns April 26 – 28

By the end of the 19th century, there may not have been a more important figure in the classical music world than Gabriel Fauré. Influenced by Camille Saint-Saëns and Frédéric Chopin, Fauré is considered one of the foremost French composers of his generation and his musical style has been described as linking the end of Romanticism with the modernism of the second quarter of the 20th century.

Now, on the 100th Anniversary of his death, the theme of the ninth annual Piano on the Rocks International Festival is an ‘Homage to Gabriel Fauré’ and the first touches of musical impressionism.

Residents of Sedona and the Verde Valley area will experience examples of Fauré’s music—as well as of composers such as Schubert, Ravel, Haydn, Rachmaninoff, and more—during three free concerts from April 26-28 (all at 4 p.m.) at the Verde Valley School’s Brady Hall, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, in the Village of Oak Creek.

Each day of the three-day festival consists of a different program. The Day One program will open with contemporary American composer Mach Wilberg’s ‘Fantasy on the Themes from Bizet’s Carmen,’ a mesmerizing piece played on two pianos by eight hands, while the Day Three program will close with Charles Gounod’s ‘Waltz’ for two pianos, eight hands.

This year’s festival pianists include the Festival Artistic Director Sandrine Erdely-Sayo, Cynthia Raim, Madeleine Hehn and James Palmer, with vocalist mezzo soprano Sonja Bruzauskas.

Piano on the Rocks International Festival was created in 2016 by Erdely-Sayo and Co-Director/Narrator Elizabeth Peña. “Piano on the Rocks strives to preserve a musical heritage rich in creativity,” says Erdely-Sayo. “This festival also explores the interconnection between solo piano literature and storytelling and offers musical performances of the highest quality that are accessible and enjoyable.”

The festival’s featured pianist, Sandrine began studying piano at the age of four and has won numerous prizes across a career that began in Perpignan, France, including being honored as a first-prize graduate from the Paris National Superior Conservatory and prize winner of the Ibla International Competition in Italy.

Peña, director of the Spanish Language School in Philadelphia, narrated Platero y Yo in New York City for the annual NPR conference, repeating it in 2014 in Carnegie Hall.

A native of Detroit, Cynthia Raim has appeared as a soloist with leading orchestras in major cities such as Detroit, Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Prague, Hamburg, Lausanne, and Vienna. This is her eighth appearance at the Piano on the Rocks International Festival.

Madeleine Hehn performed at the Piano on the Rocks International Festival in Sedona as recipient of the festival’s ‘Young Artist Award.’ She is a piano student of Erdely-Sayo, with whom she also studies musical writing, and is also a student of Jean-Marc Luisada in Paris.

James Palmer is a dynamic young musician based in Houston, Texas, and regularly performs in venues throughout the city. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music and studied with Erdely-Sayo in his native Philadelphia.

Born and raised in Germany, mezzo soprano Sonja Bruzauskas was trained on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean and is a well-established concert singer and recitalist, focusing on German Art Song and contemporary music.

For more information on the 2024 Piano on the Rocks International Festival VII, please go to PianoOnTheRocks.org