Celebrate Earth Day with Red Rock State Park April 20

Celebrate Earth Day at Red Rock State Park with a day of fun, educational activities for the whole family on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Earth Day event is free and park entry fees are waived from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., thanks to the Benefactors of Red Rock State Park and a corporate giving grant from APS. Learn about our planet while appreciating the natural beauty and diverse wildlife of this 286-acre nature preserve in Sedona.

The event features kids’ activities and games, wildlife education and live wildlife presentations with rescue animals, information and vendor booths, and hiking and outdoor fun.

Scheduled group activities include nature and geology hikes and owl and reptile presentations. Community partner exhibitors include the Oak Creek Watershed Council, Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, Sedona Public Library, Northern Arizona Audubon Society, Friends of the Verde River, Astronomers of the Verde Valley, the Natural History Institute, and others.

Kids of all ages are welcome. As Red Rock State Park is a nature preserve, pets are not permitted and swimming in this section of Oak Creek is prohibited. The park offers a visitors center with exhibits on the habitat and wildlife, a theater that presents an educational film on the local watershed, a park gift store, a ramada, and hiking trails that provide scenic views of the creek and Sedona’s famous red rock formations.

For more information, visit azstateparks.com/red-rock.