The Eagles featured in Surround Sound Experience April 25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with award-winning surround sound composer and producer Koz Mraz for a Surround Sound Music Experience, featuring The Eagles, on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Experience ‘The Eagles: Hell Freezes Over’ in a surround sound experience that will blow you away in 5.1 surround sound in Sedona’s best sound system.

After a 14-year hiatus, the Eagles performed live for the first time in April 1994 at Warner Brothers film studio in Burbank. Recorded and mixed in 5.1 Surround by engineer extraordinaire Elliot Shiner. When disbanded, Don Henly was asked if the Eagles would reunite, he replied “when hell freezes over”. This 5.1 DTS release inspired the Eagles to reunite and tour again.

Reminiscent of the lost art of listening to music in the dark, the Surround Sound Music Experience is presented by Award-Winning Surround Sound composer/producer Koz Mraz (Discus Award, 5.1 Category 2001, Communicator Surround Award 2002, Aurora Surround Award; Surround Grammy nominee 2005). A College Professor at Citrus College, Glendale, and Pasadena College, Mraz taught classes in music production, audio engineering, and broadcast technology for over 15 years. He offers educational presentations via the Fair Use Doctrine of the U.S. Copyright Statute.

Tickets are $20. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.