ECO Farm Earth Day open house celebration

The ECO Farm in Cottonwood will be celebrating Earth Day on Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with an open house and tree planting event. Visitors are welcome to stop by the farm property at 3080 E. Highway 89A for a tour of the gardens, greenhouse, food forest, and orchard and to see the animals. Visitors can also help our staff and volunteers plant trees!

Thanks to the generous donations made by the Verde River Growers, Rusty’s Morningstar Ranch and several other tree donors, there will be 40 plus trees to be planted on the 12-acre property during the event. The farm is a nonprofit, donating food to local food banks and educating the community on sustainable growing. Those interested in learning about our volunteer opportunities and our community garden plots are also welcome to stop by during the event. Refreshments will be served!

Attractions & Activities

• Goats, Chickens & Ducks

• Tree Planting

• Seed Planting

• Farm & Garden Tours

• Nature Walks

• Refreshments

• Free-Range Eggs for Sale