High spirits at Zenprov Comedy’s 420 improv show

Join Sedona’s Zenprov Comedy for a 420-themed improv show titled ‘Reefer Gladness,’ which will take the audience on a magical mystery tour of mind-alternating experiences. The lit laughs start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $16 pre-sale or $18 at the door.

From lampooning Big Pharma's “we've got a pill to fix everything that's wrong with you” to harvesting fresh laughs from the legalized cannabis industry, Zenprov Comedy promises a giggle-filled romp. While the show is rated PG-13, it will contain drug-related humor, so it may not be appropriate for children.

Jessica Mitolo, an Associate Artistic Director at famed Second City in Chicago, coaches Zenprov Comedy. "I work with improv troupes from all over the world, and Zenprov is one of my favorites. Since 2020, I've enjoyed coaching them through a creative renaissance. They are a true ensemble that inhabits that sweet spot of being both silly and insightful. A joy and a treat not to be missed."

The troupe will perform an improvised 1980s-style show called the ‘After School Special’ to warn teens about the dangers of the least dangerous things the audience can suggest, such as eating Brussels sprouts, reading 18th-century poetry, or cleaning their rooms. “Imagine Nancy Reagan’s ‘Just Say No’ anti-drug campaign on LSD,” said Derek Dujardin, the director of Zenprov Comedy.



“Zenprov is the funniest improv troupe in Northern Arizona. People were laughing so hard their cheeks were hurting,” said Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. Now in its 17th year, Zenprov Comedy is a local Sedona favorite that taps into the rich source material that comes from living in a place steeped in spiritual seeking, UFOs, vortexes, self-help gurus, radical vegans and confused tourists lost in roundabouts.

The super minds of Zenprov Comedy are Derek Dujardin, Shaeri Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Chris Redish, Betty Testa, Dr. Linda Roemer, Nathaniel Montgomery, and Mary Carder. Please note: These shows are dubbed free-speech zones and are seldom politically, morally, or scientifically correct.



This one-night-only performance may sell out, so theatergoers are urged to buy their tickets early. Tickets are available at ZenprovComedy.com or by visiting SedonaFilmFestival.com.

The Mary D. Fisher Theater is located across the street from the Harkins Movie Theater on 2030 St. Rt. 89A, next door to BMO Harris. Doors open at 7:20 p.m. The show starts promptly at 7:30 p.m. and concludes around 9:15 p.m. Got the munchies? The theatre offers a full concession stand, including beer, wine, and snacks in the lobby. Tickets are $16 pre-sale or $18 the day of the show.