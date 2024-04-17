JBTwo plays at Ay Chihuahua April 20

Join JBTwo for their first performance at Ay Chihuahua Mexican restaurant in Cottonwood for an evening of music, great food, and fun from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, April 20.

JBTwo is Jill Beitman on vocals, ukulele and lead kazoo and Pat Tucci on vocals, guitars, and the occasional baritone ukulele. They play an eclectic mix of blues and classic rock, with a couple other genres thrown in to keep it interesting. They have played shows at various venues in the Verde Valley over the past few years, and they can be found, both together and individually, at some of the open-mic nights and jam sessions in the area.

Beitman has spent most of her musical life as a vocalist. She was a music major in college and picked up a little bit of required piano and guitar. Jill has been in groups covering many different genres, including jazz, country, blues, rock, and even a cappella. She spent the previous 10 years performing in the Scottsdale area with the Jill Beitman Trio, frequenting the Herb Box and also played at the Musical Instrument Museum. After moving to Sedona, ukulele players seemed to be a novelty in the area. “It was a perfect fit, because I’m under five foot tall,” Beitman said. “Who knew that it works with blues and even Irish jigs?” After meeting at the local open mics, Jill and Pat have found their niche in the local music scene.

Tucci handles all of the guitar playing for JBTwo and plays both six and 12-string acoustic guitar in the band. He’s a featured vocalist on several songs, and adds his harmonies to Beitman’s vocals on others. He’s written several original songs and has been known to tweak a song’s lyrics to fit the local scene. Tucci’s been playing guitar since his teen years in upstate New York, and was influenced by various blues musicians early in life. Although blues is his favorite music, he’s also a big fan of the Beatles, Dan Fogelberg, Chuck Berry, Yes, and many others. “When we moved to Sedona about six years ago, I was immediately impressed with the great music scene and the quality of the musicians in the area,” Tucci said.

JBTwo has a set list that has something for almost everyone, adding their own twist to classic rock, blues, oldies and other genres. Feel free to dance and sing along! Videos and samples of a few of JBTwo’s songs are online at reverbnation.com/jbtwo, and you can find them on Facebook at JBTwo music.

Ay Chihuahua is located at 1028 Main Street, Cottonwood.