‘Miracles at the Movies’ premiere April 23 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theatres around the world to present the one-day-only global premiere of ‘Miracles at the Movies: Locke + Signorelli’ showing Tuesday, April 23 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Firebrand pastors Greg Locke and Mike Signorelli merge condensed versions of their groundbreaking films, ‘Come Out in Jesus Name’ and ‘Domino Revival’, infused with an unprecedented prophetic activation for this special two-hour event.

Both documentary films were among the top-grossing faith-based theatrical releases of 2023, with audience scores at Rotten Tomatoes of 95% and 99% respectively.

Now, through this high-energy condensed format, theater audiences can experience the passion and the power of both films while receiving a fresh prophetic word from Locke and Signorelli as they stand for Christ high above New York City.

‘Miracles at the Movies: Locke + Signorelli’ will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, April 23 at 4 and 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.