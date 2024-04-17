Music and comedy this week at the Main Stage

Thursday, April 18, Visions of a Wizard is back at Main Stage. Get your groove on with this Tech Milieu, music starts at 9 p.m. No cover, 21+.

Jester Comedy and Main Stage present standup comedy with the Virzi Triplets on Friday, April 19. Show starts at 7 PM. The Virzi Triplets are a party on stage as they bring their high energy and unique life experience together with a lively sense of humor to produce a one of a kind performance Pre Sale Tickets $12 - ComedyMainStage.eventbrite.com, $15 at the door. 21+

The Kitchen @ Main Stage is officially open. All ages dining room open 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Serving food at Main Stage Bar 11 a.m.- Midnight Tuesday - Saturday

Mondays and Fridays feature karaoke with hostess Tay at 9 p.m. Tuesdays feature karaoke with host Shizzy at 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Main Stage hosts 'This Ain't Your Grandma's Bingo' with hostesses, Christine “Bean” Kramer and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m., with 10% of proceeds of every pot going to local charities, nonprofit organizations, or local families in need.





Every 2nd Thursday of the month is Trivia, starts at 7:30 p.m. Just $5 per person. Winning team gets the pot and bragging rights.





Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise specified.