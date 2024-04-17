Red RockApella Ensemble on the Library Commons on April 17 at 6 p.m.

Get ready for a trip down memory lane with the talented singers of Red RockApella Ensemble at Sedona Public Library. Bring your friends and family to The Friends of the Sedona Library's Fire Circle on the Library Commons for a captivating performance that will have you grooving to The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, The Beach Boys, and many more classic songs. Will there be places to sit around the fire circle? Of course, but we don’t think you’ll be able to help yourself from dancing along to these hits!

Red RockAppella Ensemble brings a diverse musical repertoire to life, spanning from serious to silly, sacred to secular. Experience the exceptional vocal quality and rich melodic harmonies as they take the stage in this unique outdoor setting! Born out of a shared love for harmony and community service, this talented a cappella group promises to deliver an unforgettable experience.

But wait, that's not all! While you enjoy the music, don't forget to indulge in some delicious s'mores provided by the library! What’s a night fireside without good music AND tasty treats after all!

For more information, please contact Tasha Spuches at TSpuches@sedonalibrary.org.