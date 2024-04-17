Rotary raffle winners announced: a celebration of community impact

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village is thrilled to announce the winners of the ‘Choose Your Adventure’ online Raffle, marking the successful conclusion of a dynamic fundraising endeavor. Members gathered for a joyous winner reveal party, highlighting the excitement surrounding the event.

Participants from across the United States, along with local Rotarians and sponsors, contributed to the $21,000 success of the Raffle. Eight lucky winners were randomly selected via computer, each claiming fantastic prizes generously donated by Village Rotarians and sponsors.

The winners and their prizes include:

• Larry Tebelak: Weekend in Beautiful San Juan Island, Washington

• Valorie Reid: 8 Days at the Sedona Summit Hilton Grand Resort

• Robert Johnnson: Weekend in Scottsdale

• Stanley Fernandes: 7 Nights at Sunrise Lodge in Park City, Utah

• Charlie Kost: 4th of July week at Grand Timber Lodge, Breckenridge, Colorado

• Tamara Fernandes: One week in spectacular Tamarindo, Costa Rica

• Diana Shutte: Hummingbird Festival package

• Carol Hess: five-minute Grocery Grab shopping spree at Clark's Market

The ‘Choose Your Adventure’ Raffle not only offered participants the allure of incredible prizes but also contributed significantly to impactful community initiatives. Proceeds from ticket sales directly support vital projects such as the Village Rotary Community Garden, youth services fostering literacy, creativity, leadership, and student exchanges, as well as initiatives for Veteran’s support and recognition.

Guided by the motto ‘People of Action,’ the Rotary Club of Sedona Village remains dedicated to creating a lasting positive impact on the local community and the broader world.

For those interested in supporting these impactful initiatives, tickets for future events and projects are available online or through direct contact with the club president.