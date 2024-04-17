Scandalous Hands rock Soundbites Grill

On Saturday, April 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. Sound Bites Grill features, Scandalous Hands, a fusion rock band that knows how to rock, playing music from The Beatles, Steely Dan, Allman Brothers Band, Led Zeppelin, original tunes and more.

This four-piece band plays contemporary versions of rock standards, taking them to unfamiliar new heights as they jam out into the stratosphere.



Featuring explosive solos and infectious grooves, this is one band you want to see up-close-and-personal -- and no better place to see them than on the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom stage.

Their live performances are impeccable, and their coverage of classics is unique and inspiring.

Band members include Troy Schilperoort on keyboard; Adam Haar on guitar and lead vocals; Dennis Messenger on bass; and Shawnee Snaketail on drums.

Scandalous Hands continues to grow, debuting new material with each performance, unleashing an explosive inventiveness in their covers of familiar classics.

What makes this band stand out are the sharp harmonies that ring over the music, so one can hear every word of the songs as they were intended to be listened to.

The band exhibits excellent volume control and can shift from a whisper to all-out-load hard rock in an instant.

Every member adds to the mix, creating a sound bigger than the sum of their parts.

On Wednesday, April 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., minstrel extraordinaire Patrick Ki takes the stage.

Ki is one of Sedona’s hardest working performing musicians and a master of the guitar and Ukulele.

He is one of the most popular musicians in the Sedona live- music scene and plays regularly at Sound Bites Grill.

He has entertained and enthralled audiences for decades and has become a mainstay for those who love live music with their meals and libations.



In addition to performing extensively in concert and at music festivals. Patrick Ki has released nine instrumental guitar and ukulele CD's, in popular styles, including his latest album, ‘Kailua Days’.

His work may be found at PatrickKiMusic.com and RMWArtists.com.



On Thursday, April 18, from 6 to 9 p.m., newcomer Mead Metcalf comes to the Sound Bites Celebrity Showroom Stage for an evening of song and satire.

Metcalf is a renowned entertainer, an Aspen Hall of Famer and former owner of the Crystal Palace Restaurant in Aspen, Colorado.

For five decades, the Crystal Palace was known for cutting-edge political and social satire. Metcalf is planning on bringing a little of that and a whole lot of music to this very special show in Sedona.

Metcalf’s show will feature his trademark political satire interspersed with songs by Stephen Sondheim and Noel Coward, with a little Tom Lehrer thrown in. He will be joined on stage by three special guests from his Crystal Palace shows: Suzi Sanderson, Kathy Pelowski and Judy Shey Comstock.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Piñon Point adjacent to the Hyatt in Sedona. For more information please visit SoundBitesGrill.com or call 928-282-2713. Tickets can be purchased via their website. Some shows are ticketed events.