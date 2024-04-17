Sedona Elks invite all to a fundraiser for little orphan animals

The Sedona Elks Lodge, located at 110 Airport Road is sponsoring a very special fundraiser on Saturday, April 20, 2024 for Little Orphan Animals, a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal sanctuary located in Cornville, Arizona which is dedicated to rescuing animals in need of assistance. The sanctuary relies on donations and volunteers to help cover costs for such things as property upkeep, feed, farrier services and veterinary care.

Doors open at 4 p.m. with a no-host happy hour and dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will consist of Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce, Salad, Garlic Bread and Dessert. The price is $30 in advance or $35 at the door, per person, via cash or check.



After dinner, music will be provided by DJ Sound Events, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Dance to your favorite oldies or request your favorite song!



There will be raffle prizes throughout the evening along with a silent auction.



All proceeds from this event will be donated to Little Orphan Animals, whose mission is to provide the love, care and food to these rescued animals so that may live out the rest of their lives in peace.

Any questions, or to pay in advance, please email us at Secretary@SedonaElks.org or call the Lodge at 928-282-7571.