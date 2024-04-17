Sedona Symphony concert features guest artist R. Carlos Nakai

The Sedona Symphony (formerly Verde Valley Sinfonietta) presents a special concert under the direction of Artistic Director, Janna Hymes. The concert features guest artist, Native American flutist R. Carlos Nakai, performing with the Sedona Symphony, and soloing on some of his own compositions, in collaboration with percussionist Will Clipman. The concert will be on Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. in the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Rd. in Sedona. Jay Ungar’s Ashoken Farewell, and Allen Lee Silva’s Rock Canyon Club and Western Dawn will round out the program.

Of Navajo-Ute heritage, R. Carlos Nakai is the world’s premier performer of the Native American flute. Originally trained in classical trumpet and music theory, Nakai was given a traditional cedar wood flute as a gift and challenged to see what he could do with it.

Nakai began playing the traditional Native American flute in the early 1980s and released more than 50 albums in his career (with 40 on the Canyon Records label). Nakai has sold more than 4.3 million albums for Canyon Records and earned two Gold Records for Canyon Trilogy and Earth Spirit. In 2014, Canyon Trilogy reached Platinum (over 1 million units sold), the first ever for a Native American artist performing traditional solo flute music. In addition to his solo appearances throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan, Nakai has worked with guitarist William Eaton, flutist Paul Horn, composers James DeMars and Philip Glass and various symphony orchestras.

While well-grounded in the traditional uses of the flute, Nakai has explored new musical settings including new age, world-beat jazz and classical. His cross-cultural collaborations have included an album with the Wind Travelin’ Band, a Japanese folk ensemble and Tibetan flutist and singer Nawang Khechog on several productions including In A Distant Place. Nakai has received eleven GRAMMY nominations in four different categories and earned a Governor's Arts Award. Nakai’s career has been shaped by a desire to communicate a sense of Native American culture and society that transcends the common stereotypes presented in mass media.

A Navy veteran, Nakai earned a master’s degree in American Indian Studies from the University of Arizona. He was awarded the Arizona Governor’s Award in 1992 and an honorary doctorate from Northern Arizona University in 1994. In 2005 Nakai was inducted into the Arizona Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame. Nakai has also authored a book with composer James DeMars, The Art of the Native American Flute, which is a guide to performing the traditional cedar flute.

Will Clipman is a poet, percussionist, maskmaker, storyteller, performing and recording artist, and educator with over thirty-five years of experience as a teaching artist. He is a seven-time GRAMMY nominee, a three-time Native American Music Awards winner and a two-time Arizona Governor's Arts Award Nominee.

The program will open with selected works for Native American flute and orchestra. Nakai will also perform some of his own compositions. The program will conclude with the Sedona Symphony performing Jay Ungar’s Ashoken Farewell, which was featured in Ken Burn’s film, The Civil War, and Allen Lee Silva’s Rock Canyon Club, which features a lively “fiddling style” hoedown and Western Dawn, which paints a portrait of Americana, underscoring the comings and goings of a small western town as the sun fills the morning sky.

The April 27 concert is sponsored in part by a grant from the City of Sedona. Tickets are available on the Sedona Symphony website: SedonaSymphony.org and at the door on the day of the concert.