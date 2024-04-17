Sedona Tools Empowering People hosts grand opening

The Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) celebrates the opening of STEP (Sedona Tools Empowering People) on April 17 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Sedona Public Library Commons. STEP is a community tool lending library located at the Sedona Public Library, 3250 White Bear Rd. All are invited to learn more, meet STEP volunteers, and borrow tools for projects.

Tool lending libraries function like regular libraries except instead of lending books, they lend tools for short-term projects. Operating as supportive frameworks for sharing, tool lending libraries emphasize how tools can be used to strengthen communities. STEP is based on principles and practices of resource-use reduction, sharing, conviviality, solidarity, and mutual aid. By providing a venue to share tools in the community, STEP contributes to a circular economy in Sedona.

Interested borrowers can pre-register now at step.myturn.com, scan the inventory, and reserve tools for pick up on April 17. Tools can be borrowed for seven days. STEP currently has over 230 tools in its inventory and is looking for more. Donations, either of tools or money to purchase tools, are tax deductible. All tools in good working order are welcomed! Contact STEP to arrange tool pick up at STEP.Tool.Library@gmail.com.

STEP is sponsored by Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance (NAZCCA) and the Sedona Public Library and is a recipient of grant funding from the City of Sedona Small Grants Program. For more information visit nazcca.org/tool-library or contact step.tool.library@gmail.com.