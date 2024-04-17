SIFF partners with Chamber Music for ‘The Secret Song’ April 25

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to partner with Chamber Music Sedona for a special encore of ‘The Secret Song’ and ‘The Last Repair Shop’ in celebration of the Chamber Music Season on Thursday, April 25 at 4 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

THE SECRET SONG

‘The Secret Song’ won the Marion Herrman Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at the 2023 Sedona International Film Festival.

‘The Secret Song’ chronicles the final months of Doug Goodkin’s fabled 45-year career teaching music to children in San Francisco. Goodkin’s time-tested methods are thrown into disarray as the pandemic forces schools into “distance” learning, and a music program that always prioritized singing and learning “through the ear, not through the eye” has to adapt to an online format. The film shows the dynamism and adaptability that all teachers find and bring forth in the classroom, and how a sense of belonging helps us surmount hardships and adversity.

THE LAST REPAIR SHOP

‘The Last Repair Shop’ won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the recent Oscar presentations. It also has won numerous awards in festivals all around the country, including the Most Inspirational Short Film Award at the recent Sedona International Film Festival.

In a nondescript warehouse in the heart of Los Angeles, a dwindling handful of devoted craftspeople maintain over 80,000 student musical instruments, the largest remaining workshop in America of its kind. Meet four unforgettable characters whose broken-and-repaired lives have been dedicated to bringing so much more than music to the schoolchildren of the recording capital of the world.

This screening and collaboration between Chamber Music Sedona and the Sedona International Film Festival is made possible by a grant from the City of Sedona.

For more information about the Chamber Music Sedona season, please visit ChamberMusicSedona.org.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.