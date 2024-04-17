SIFF partners with OTCA for ‘Monday Movies on Main’ with ‘Chicago & Friends in Concert’ on Monday, April 22

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present ‘Monday Movies on Main’ on Monday, April 22 with the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Chicago & Friends in Concert’ at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Experience the electrifying performance of the 10-time Grammy-winning rock band, Chicago, at Ovation Hall.

Joining them on stage are an impressive lineup of special guests, including Grammy-nominee R&B vocalist Robin Thicke, rock superstar Chris Daughtry, renowned guitar virtuoso Steve Vai, the harmonious a cappella quintet VoicePlay, pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, Grammy-winning songstress Judith Hill, and the acclaimed Bules guitarist & vocalist Christone ‘KINGFISH’ Ingram.

Together, they create a sensational musical collaboration that promises an unforgettable night of entertainment. This concert film is a rock lover’s dream!

Chicago is an American rock band formed in 1967 in Chicago. They have recorded 38 albums, sold over 100,000,000 records and are one of the longest-running and best-selling music groups of all time.

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. 5th Street (just off Main) in Cottonwood.