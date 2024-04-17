SIFF presents Sunday Stand-Up Comedy Night April 21

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Stand-Up Comedy Night live onstage at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

The show will feature headliner Claude Stuart with Brian Kohatsu opening the evening.

CLAUDE STUART

From packing comedy venues across the globe to regular television appearances on shows like ‘The Tonight Show’ and ‘Last Comic Standing’, veteran comedian and popular Dry Bar comic Claude Stuart has come a long way from his down-home southern roots. His explosive, in-your-face, rapid-fire, madman stage style is truly an exhilarating assault on the senses and has evoked comparisons to golden era physical comedians such as Steve Martin, Robin Williams and Jim Carrey.

Many people recognize Claude Stuart from hilarious national commercials he did for products such as Honda, Heineken, Jeep, Grapenuts, Doritos and even Midol. He has appeared on ‘That 70s Show’, ‘Scrubs’, ‘The Late, Late Show’, ‘Will & Grace’, ‘Comics Unleashed’, ‘Agent Carter’, ‘Melissa & Joey’, ‘Last Man Standing’ with Tim Allen, ‘The Best Damn Sports Show, Period!’, ‘Oblivious!’, ‘Talk Soup’, and as a regular on ‘The Bob and Tom Show’.

Claude has also been writing for the popular comedy game show ‘Funny You Should Ask’ starring Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Louie Anderson and Jon Lovitz; and he has gotten over 300 jokes on the air.

BRIAN KOHATSU

A gifted impressionist, improviser and writer, Brian is one of the hottest comedians on the rise in the southwest. Brian spent 20 years as an award-winning director before stepping away from the camera for a career in comedy. He quickly found success in radio as the host of The BS Factor with Brian and Stephanie on the All Comedy Radio network. Then he gained national recognition when many of his sketches were featured on National Lampoon Radio on Sirius/XM.

Brian trained and performed with various improv troupes, before transitioning to standup. Now he performs at comedy clubs and corporate events throughout the southwest. His unique delivery style, his ability to appeal to both young and old, and his playful knowledge of pop culture have made him an audience favorite.

Stand-Up Comedy Night at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre is made possible by our hospitality sponsor, The Wilde Resort & Spa. Tickets are $20.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.