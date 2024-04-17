‘Wicked Little Letters’ premiere April 19-25 presented by SIFF

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Sedona premiere of ‘Wicked Little Letters’ showing April 19-25 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre.

‘Wicked Little Letters’ features an all-star cast including Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Gemma Jones, Eileen Atkins and Timothy Spall.

A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a farcical and occasionally sinister scandal in this riotous mystery comedy.

Based on a stranger than fiction true story, ‘Wicked Little Letters’ follows two neighbors: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley).

When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women — led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) — begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.

Moss must race against the clock to find the true identity of the foul-mouthed criminal and clear Rose’s name. What they discover will change their small town forever.

Showtimes will be twice daily Friday through Thursday at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., with the exception of Sunday, April 21 when it will show at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.