Catch 22 Day 19: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 19 – Adakai Junior Anderson

It’s Day 19 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Adakai Junior Anderson.

Anderson was found guilty of aggravated DUI on Dec. 12, 2019. The Court suspended imposition of sentence and placed Anderson on standard probation supervision for a period of seven years, commencing upon release from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Anderson was released from AZDOC on April 3, 2020.

On Nov. 13, 2021, Anderson was arrested by the Page Police Department for two counts assault-intent/reckless/injure, four counts domestic violence, and two counts disorderly conduct-fighting. On Jan. 26, 2022, he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear. Anderson has violated the terms and conditions of his probation and a nationwide felony warrant has been issued for his arrest. His whereabouts are unknown, and his last known address was in Page.

Anderson is 30 years old, 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He has a tattoo on the back of his right hand, the name of “Anderson” across his right forearm, a tattoo of a bar code on the back of his neck and an arrow on the inside of his right forearm.