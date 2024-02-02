Snow causes traffic problems this morning

SEDONA — Snow and rain caused traffic problems Friday morning on State Route 89A and Interstate 17.

An incident south of Munds Park temporarily closed the northbound lane of Interstate 17 about 6 a.m. due to multiple disabled vehicles at milepost 310 north of Stoneman Lake Road, said ADOT.

The Sedona Fire Department posted a photo about the same time warning motorists about the snowfall in Oak Creek Canyon.

Moderate to heavy snow was falling along I-17 from State Route 179 to Flagstaff, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.

Accumulation of snow was expected down to around 6,000 feet, with the most significant accumulations expected above 7,000 feet.

Some isolated showers remain over the weekend, any rain or snow accumulation is expected to be minor with higher accumulations in Flagstaff.

A more significant winter storm looks to be possible during the middle of next week.