Catch 22 Day 20: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Sat, Feb. 03
Catch 22 Day 20: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Andrew Zeller (YCSO)

Andrew Zeller (YCSO)

Originally Published: February 3, 2024 8:27 a.m.

It’s time again for Catch 22 in Yavapai County. For 22 days, Yavapai Silent Witness will feature some of the most wanted felons in the county and offer rewards for information leading to their arrests. Since 1997, the public has been providing information aiding law enforcement in finding and capturing fugitives. Yavapai Silent Witness offers a cash reward up to $1,000 for the information leading to an arrest in the Catch 22 program. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Catch 22 Day 120 – Andrew Zeller

It’s day 20 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Andrew Zeller.

Zeller was found guilty on two counts of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation, and resisting arrest and sentenced the Arizona Department of Corrections (AZDOC).

Upon his release from AZDOC on Dec. 6, 2022, Zeller was placed on standard probation for three years. Zeller has failed to comply with the conditions and terms of his probation and an arrest warrant has been issued for probation violation.

Zeller is 40 years old; he has a tattoos on both right and left shoulders and one across his back. His where abouts are unknown. He has prior address in Cottonwood and Clarkdale.

