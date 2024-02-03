Letter to the Editor: Call your senator

Editor:

Any doctor will tell you that when treating a chronic condition such as cancer, it is critical to get all the information possible and then coordinate a game plan with the patient. That’s certainly what my doctor told me when I was first diagnosed.

Unfortunately, the tools needed for doctors to best treat devastating diseases like cancer or Parkinson’s are sometimes complicated by Medicare’s reimbursement policies for nuclear medicine.

Luckily for patients, the fix is easy and attainable. Both Democrats and Republicans are sponsoring a Senate bill, the Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics Act of 2023, which will fix the reimbursement process and clear the way for doctors in underserved communities to use these diagnostic tools and better serve the communities and patients that they serve.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly would be wise to co-sponsor this bill, and I hope they urge their colleagues to do the same.

Rudy Jordan