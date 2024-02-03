OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22 Day 20: Cash awards for tips on fugitives NEED TO KNOW Tuzigoot’s Tavasci Marsh re-opens after fire Mingus Union narrows superintendent search to 7 ‘A Grand Vision’: Clarkdale proposes $6 million trail system Snow causes traffic problems this morning Catch 22 Day 19: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Cognia Accreditation given to Camp Verde Unified School District Principal Vocca chosen for Cottonwood-Oak Creek superintendent Catch 22 Day 18: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Subscribe Now
Sat, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Letter to the Editor: Call your senator

Originally Published: February 3, 2024 7:37 a.m.

Editor:

Any doctor will tell you that when treating a chronic condition such as cancer, it is critical to get all the information possible and then coordinate a game plan with the patient. That’s certainly what my doctor told me when I was first diagnosed.

Unfortunately, the tools needed for doctors to best treat devastating diseases like cancer or Parkinson’s are sometimes complicated by Medicare’s reimbursement policies for nuclear medicine.

Luckily for patients, the fix is easy and attainable. Both Democrats and Republicans are sponsoring a Senate bill, the Facilitating Innovative Nuclear Diagnostics Act of 2023, which will fix the reimbursement process and clear the way for doctors in underserved communities to use these diagnostic tools and better serve the communities and patients that they serve.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and Sen. Mark Kelly would be wise to co-sponsor this bill, and I hope they urge their colleagues to do the same.

Rudy Jordan

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News