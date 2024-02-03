OFFERS
Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Puzzles Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle The Street
OPINION
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
VILLAGER
ODD
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Puzzles Parade Magazine Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory
Catch 22 Day 20: Cash awards for tips on fugitives NEED TO KNOW Tuzigoot’s Tavasci Marsh re-opens after fire Mingus Union narrows superintendent search to 7 ‘A Grand Vision’: Clarkdale proposes $6 million trail system Snow causes traffic problems this morning Catch 22 Day 19: Cash awards for tips on fugitives Cognia Accreditation given to Camp Verde Unified School District Principal Vocca chosen for Cottonwood-Oak Creek superintendent Catch 22 Day 18: Cash awards for tips on fugitives

Subscribe Now
Sat, Feb. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices
Puzzles

Letter to the Editor: Demand a proper hearing on Palosaari

Originally Published: February 3, 2024 7:42 a.m.

Editor:

In regards to the Councilmember Palosaari issue: No council member could have with good conscience voted on the Dec. 19 resolution as presented. The Mayor deliberately placed that item on the agenda only 24 hours prior to the meeting. No background or context was given nor was the investigation report provided to council members.

In fact, the council was never informed of this issue until it appeared on the agenda at the last hour.

We are as concerned by the allegations as you are. Since that date and multiple times thereafter, three council members have requested and demanded a meeting to address the issue properly now that all the information available has been provided. This would be the opportunity for your council members to weigh in on the allegations, and we are being prevented from doing so.

It seems to have too much value as a political propaganda tool to properly address and put behind us. Cottonwood employees and residents deserve to have this issue resolved. If you wish to see this issue addressed properly, as your Council does, please email the Mayor and demand a proper hearing immediately.

Michael Mathews

Cottonwood

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News