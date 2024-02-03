Letter to the Editor: Demand a proper hearing on Palosaari

Editor:

In regards to the Councilmember Palosaari issue: No council member could have with good conscience voted on the Dec. 19 resolution as presented. The Mayor deliberately placed that item on the agenda only 24 hours prior to the meeting. No background or context was given nor was the investigation report provided to council members.

In fact, the council was never informed of this issue until it appeared on the agenda at the last hour.

We are as concerned by the allegations as you are. Since that date and multiple times thereafter, three council members have requested and demanded a meeting to address the issue properly now that all the information available has been provided. This would be the opportunity for your council members to weigh in on the allegations, and we are being prevented from doing so.

It seems to have too much value as a political propaganda tool to properly address and put behind us. Cottonwood employees and residents deserve to have this issue resolved. If you wish to see this issue addressed properly, as your Council does, please email the Mayor and demand a proper hearing immediately.

Michael Mathews

Cottonwood