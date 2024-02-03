NEED TO KNOW

COTTONWOOD:

The Cottonwood Public Library is hosting their monthly art display featuring the Artist of the Month in collaboration with El Valley Artists Association.

The Cottonwood Public Library is located at 100 Sixth St. For more information, visit CTWPL.info.

----------------------------

COTTONWOOD:

In partnership with the Greater Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, Rubrix Wines is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 16.

A storewide discount of 10% will be available as well as a chance to mingle with other business owners.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. with live music and snacks at 5:30 p.m. Rubrix Wines is located at 1040 North Main Street.

----------------------------

COTTONWOOD:

The City of Cottonwood has made a public notice that Cottonwood Area Transit is applying for federal financial assistance in order to continue providing public transportation.

Two public hearings are scheduled to discuss the program on Feb. 13 and 15 at 4 p.m. The meetings will be held at the Cottonwood Recreation Center located at 150 South Sixth Street.

The total federal share for operating and capital projects is an estimated $3.5 million over two years.

Comments on the project may be submitted to Lisa Boring, Transportation Manager at 340 Happy Jack Way, Cottonwood, AZ, 86326. For more information, call the CAT office at 928-634-2287.

----------------------------

COTTONWOOD:

The Old Town Association has announced the Sip, Sample, and Stroll event returning to Cottonwood on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Various samples of wine, appetizers, and over 20 local businesses will be present.

Pre-sale tickets are $45 until Feb. 7. After Feb. 7, tickets are $50. Tickets are limited. To purchase a ticket, visit OldTown.org/SipStroll or email OldTownCottonwoodAZ@gmail.com.

----------------------------

COTTONWOOD:

The Old Town Association has officially announced their February issue of the Old Town Entertainment Guide.

The February listings are:

Feb. 14: Sip and Stroll

Feb. 16: Rubrix Wines Grand Opening

Feb. 17: Connor Garvey in concert at Old Town Center for the Arts

For more information, visit OldTown.org or email OldTownCottonwoodAZ@gmail.com.

----------------------------

COTTONWOOD:

Geni Hart is hosting a class on critical thinking at the Cottonwood Public Library on Feb. 6.

The class will discuss evaluating sources, telling fact from opinion, prioritizing best arguments, and more.

The critical thinking class will run from 9:15 a.m. – 11:15 a.m. in the DeDe Ewald room. For more information and to sign up, call Geni Hart at 701-232-6428.

----------------------------

COTTONWOOD:

Cottonwood’s Lions Club has introduced Joseph and Karen Jamison and Glen Miller to the group.

Chartered in 1950, the Lions Club has provided glasses and eye exams. The group meets at Denny’s Restaurant on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 a.m.

----------------------------

CLARKDALE:

The Town of Clarkdale is inviting the public to add input on the ‘Connect Clarkdale’ Trails and Active Transportation Plan, a blueprint for enhancing community connectivity, outdoor recreational activities, and overall quality of life.

The plan is available for viewing at Clardake.AZ.gov/TrailsMasterPlan. Feedback is due by Feb. 19.

----------------------------

CLARKDALE:

The Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum has expanded their usual event with enthusiastic master gardeners and have created the 2024 Plant Sale and Garden Festival on Saturday, April 20.

The event will feature plants grown by local volunteers, artists selling garden-themed art, information booths, and more.

The event will run from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Balcony and View Deck behind the Clark Memorial Clubhouse.

Proceeds from the plant sale will directly benefit the Clarkdale Historical Society and Museum. For more information, contact Patricia Carroll at PatriciaUtah@gmail.com.

----------------------------

CAMP VERDE:

Camp Verde Lions President Mike O’Callaghan and First Vice District Governor Mari Dillard welcome new member Terri Longhurst to be the most current member of the Camp Verde Lions Club.

The club was chartered in 1950 and serves visually impaired and may other projects.

----------------------------

CAMP VERDE:

Verde Ranch Self Storage is hosting an open house on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The event will feature free food for the first 50 guests, a bouncy house, face paintings, prizes, local vendors, food trucks, and fun for the whole family.

The event will run from 2 – 4 p.m. at 300 North Goswick Way. For more information, call 928-254-2772 or visit VerdeRanchSelfStorage.com.

----------------------------

CAMP VERDE:

The Camp Verde Community Library is hosting AARP Tax-Aide services every Tuesday from Feb. 6 – April 9.

People requiring tax assistance must go to the library’s PC Helpdesk, pick up an AARP Taxpayer Packet, sign-up, and wait for a call from a representative.

After receiving a call, two appointments will be set up to meet at the library and complete all forms and documents and an explanation of the tax return.

For more information, email Library@CampVerde.AZ.gov or call 928-554-8380.

----------------------------

CAMP VERDE:

Arizona has a new state park. Rockin’ River Ranch will officially open on Feb. 9 with picnicking, hiking, and wildlife watching.

A grand opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, Feb. 8 with Governor Katie Hobbs guest speaking. Feb. 8 will be a fee-free day to allow visitors to explore the park before the official opening.

Rockin’ River Ranch State Park will be open for day use on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Entry is $7 per vehicle.

For more information, visit AZStateParks.com/Rockin-River.

----------------------------

SEDONA:

In celebration of Black History Month, The Sedona Women are hosting Sedona resident Maudelle Terry, former news reporter, executive, actress, and author who writes about her Grandmother Baker’s Black wisdom.

The event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the Sedona Public Library, beginning with a meet and greet at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, visit SedonaWomen.com or email SedonaWomen669@gmail.com.