Obituary: Richard Allen Donoho

Richard Allen Donoho

Richard Allen Donoho

Originally Published: February 3, 2024 6:59 a.m.

Richard Allen Donoho

1947 - 2024

Richard Allen Donoho born Feb. 6, 1947 entered into God’s Loving Arms on Jan. 12, 2024 after a brief illness.

In his lifetime, he developed superior skills as a union carpenter, as well as being known for his sound mechanical knowledge in repairing engines. However, he later chose a career in law enforcement serving as a deputy sheriff in Pinal County, Arizona. He was dedicated to helping others and during his time with the Sheriff Department attained the rank of sergeant.

He later worked years for Loomis Armored Car as an armed transport guard. Ever wishing to remain active and serve others, he spent his final years driving a bus for the Camp Verde Unified School District, assigned to transport special needs children.

He was loved by the children who called him “Mr. Rich.”

In his passing, Richard Donoho was pre-deceased by his mother Theresa and son Jason.

He is survived by his loving wife Sherrie, daughters Michelle and Sandee (Richard), son Randy, nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Information provided by the family.

