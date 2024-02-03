Old Town Association accepting scholarship applications through March

COTTONWOOD – Hey, students, want to pick up a little cash?

The Old Town Association (OTA) announced a $500 scholarship will be awarded to a university-, college- or technical school-bound student “who has a passion for their intended career choice” and has strong ties to Old Town Cottonwood.

The scholarship program will be taking applications until March 31, according to a Thursday news release.

Once a student is selected, payment will be made directly to the recipient’s school account.

Students that would like to apply for the scholarship program must meet one of the following requirements:

• Own a building, or be part of a family who owns a building in Old Town Cottonwood

• Own a business, or be part of a family who owns a business in Old Town Cottonwood

• Be employed at a business in Old Town Cottonwood

• Be a resident in Old Town Cottonwood (Old Town boundary is from Cactus Street to Seventh Street)

Applications for the scholarship are online at OldTown.org/scholarship or may be requested through email to oldtowncottonwoodaz@gmail.com. When all four sections of an application are completed, it may be submitted in person at the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce (by the close of business) or mailed to the Old Town Association at 849 Cove Parkway, Suite C, Cottonwood, AZ (postmarked no later than March 31, 2024).