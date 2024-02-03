Verde Valley Humane Society Pets of the Week

Ready to adopt a new pet? Check out all the available dogs and cats online at VerdeValleyHumane.org. Then call 928-634-7387 to make an appointment at the Verde Valley Humane shelter, 1520 W. Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The Verde Valley Humane Society shelter is open Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information visit VerdeValleyHumane.org.

Ricky

Like smart dogs? We've got a Mensa candidate for you. Brains, beauty, and super affectionate, Ricky has it all. This boy loves to play and run and explore. He likes to be with his humans and is interested in snuggling after the day's grand adventures.

Ricky is searching for adopters with energy to match his own. A fenced-in yard would be fantastic plus hiking and long walks.

Rubens

Wow, this guy is a real love! Curly-tailed Rubens is fun to take for walks and loves to play in our yard. He’s been friendly with other dogs at the shelter and craves attention from humans. This handsome fellow weighs around 60 pounds and is very ready for a forever home.