Bell Rock Plaza seeks art show permit renewal

Bell Rock Plaza Art Show parking and set-up: Red and brown areas for artist spaces; Blue area for expansion of spaces up to 60 artists; Green area for artist vehicle and trailer parking on a space available basis (Yavapai County).

By Raquel Hendrickson
Originally Published: February 5, 2024 6:43 p.m.

The Bell Rock Plaza Association is seeking a five-year extension for its long-standing “Art & Craft Shows.”

Yavapai County is currently accepting comments. The use permit tentatively is scheduled to go before the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission Feb. 21.

The shows in the Bell Rock Plaza parking lot have been ongoing since 1995.

Craig Stromme, president of the Bell Rock Plaza Association, wrote a letter of intent to the county in October.

“The Bell Rock Plaza Art Shows provide a convenient venue for local and other artists to display their creations, generating local and County revenue,” Stromme wrote. “All Plaza businesses have expressed pleasure about having the Art Shows continue in the Plaza. The Bell Rock Plaza parking lot where the shows are held is typically quite empty on Saturday and Sunday when the shows are being held, leaving ample room for the Show setup and parking, while also leaving ample parking spaces for the few businesses that operate on weekends.”

The association, managed by Spectrum Management Associates, hosts 15 shows a year under a special use permit, which has been continually renewed for nearly 30 years.

Bell Rock Plaza is off State Route 179 and Bell Rock Boulevard in the Village of Oak Creek.

“The Shows are easily accessed off of SR179 with established turn lanes for both directions of traffic flow and do not create any congestion,” Stromme wrote. “There is additional access off of Bell Rock Blvd on the North side of the Bell Rock Plaza property.”

Last year, another popular sales show in the Village of Oak Creek — the Oak Creek Arts & Crafts Show — had to respond to some negative remarks from residents before receiving its permit renewal from the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

Those who wish to share their opinions of the Bell Rock Art & Craft Shows may complete the short survey at survey123.arcgis.com/share/4dbb4603394242b7964b7a8cdf4b2b19 and include their comments.

