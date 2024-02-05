Big Park Council Annual Meeting highlights, Jan. 11

President Susan Barber called the meeting to order at 9:01 a.m. and a quorum was established. Fifteen Member Organizations and six guests were present.

Secretary Mary Pope proceeded with Refresher Training and New Member Orientation. She reviewed the history, mission, purpose, and structure of the Big Park Council as well as the roles and responsibilities of representatives, officers, committee members, and liaisons. The council is the board of directors of the corporation and is comprised of representatives, not individuals. Each representative speaks on behalf of his/her member organization. Issues facing the community are researched objectively and discussed with public involvement. Once consensus is reached, the council reflects the point of view of the community.

Treasurer Patty Reski reviewed finances for December. In answer to a question, Patty clarified that while donations to BPC from individuals are now tax deductible, donations from member organizations are not. She stressed that an individual’s tax status affects deductibility and that needs to be reviewed by the individuals themselves.

Unfinished Business

USFS Trail Proposal Update – John Wichert explained that because of comments received, the USFS has withdrawn their proposal for reconsideration. Knowledge of these public comments is critical for the BPC to better understand the situation and research a solution to the problems raised. It was agreed that Mary Morris would draft and submit a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request on behalf of the Big Park Council to get copies of the public comments received by the USFS.

New Business

Schedule of 2024 Meetings – The proposed schedule of meetings was shown and approved. Council meetings will continue to be held on the second Thursday of the month at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Executive Board meetings are on Tuesday the week before the Council meeting.

Appointment & Approval of Committee Chairs & Liaisons – Susan thanked volunteers for their time and dedication. Appointments were approved unanimously. Audit Committee - Pat Robles (Chair), Colleen Hinds and Joe Skidmore, Dark-Sky Co Chairs: Dave Norton & Curt Schneider, Membership Chair: John Wichert, Planning & Zoning Co Chairs: John Wichert & Bob Marriott, APS Subcommittee Chair: Duane Thompson, Art in the Roundabouts Co Chairs: Steve Fiedler & Rolf Funk, Community Plan Co Chairs: Joe Skidmore & Tom Binnings, Technology Consultant: Fred Lenz, USFS Liaison: Bob Marriott, VVTPO Liaison: Jeff Swan

Committee Reports

APS Subcommittee – Duane Thompson reviewed the history of the proposal (made in 2018), noting that the date of release of the final environmental assessment (EA) was recently delayed with publication of their draft decision now estimated to be June 7. The final EA could then be published Aug.15 – Sept. 15, and serves as a special use permit for construction to begin. He reminded the Council of the current outstanding FOIA that has been filed. Information received will be of great value in understanding details and evaluating next steps, including the viability of legal action, should they become necessary.

Planning & Zoning – Bob Marriott reported that he and Nancy Maple were establishing a process to take advantage of the new tracking system that Yavapai County has set up for permit requests and use permit renewals as well as the associated sub-processes. To do this, additional volunteers are required. Don Groves volunteered to join the committee, noting that he’d served on it before. Representatives were asked to look within their member organizations for additional volunteers.

Art in the Roundabouts – Rolf Funk noted that the committee will be meeting with Red Rock Enhancement Maintenance District (RREMD) regarding their assumption of legal title to the artwork that will be installed along the four roundabouts on SR 179 in the Village. They’ve had an excellent response to the call to artists and hope to share the proposals with the community in the next few months.

The meeting was adjourned at 10:21 a.m.