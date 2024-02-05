Clark’s Market commends Village Rotary’s fundraising efforts for Veterans Hospital

In a remarkable display of community support, Clark’s Market has once again partnered with the Rotary Club of Sedona Village to raise funds for the Veterans Hospital in Prescott.

The collaboration involved collecting a percentage of all grocery receipts on a designated day, with the enthusiastic participation of both the Rotary Club members and Clark’s Market staff.

On Nov. 6, numerous dedicated Club members volunteered their time to collect cash register receipts, showcasing the community’s commitment to giving back.

Moreover, during the receipt collection day, Market customers demonstrated their generosity by contributing an additional $134 in cash donations, further emphasizing the collective impact of community-driven initiatives.

Dave Miller, Manager of Clark’s Market, has been a steadfast advocate for the Rotary Club’s cause. Miller’s support extends beyond the receipt collection day; he actively facilitates the Club’s raffle events four times a year and encourages community engagement in charitable activities.

As a result of these combined efforts, Clark’s Market President, Tom Clark presented the Village Rotary Club Charitable Fund with a generous check of $2,219.22.

The Rotary Club expresses heartfelt gratitude to Clark’s Market and the community for their unwavering support in making a meaningful difference for the Veterans Hospital residents in Prescott. Such partnerships exemplify the power of community collaboration in creating positive change.