Gardens for Humanity: Looking forward to spring planting

As Valentine’s Day approaches, I recall a grapevine pruning workshop we held at Clear Creek Vineyard and Winery in Camp Verde one Valentine’s Day. We were learning and practicing pruning techniques under the guidance of owner-vintner Ignacio Mesa. After we helped him with some final pruning of his vines before the new growing season, we finished with a tasting of his “Rio Claro” wines and enjoyed some chocolate treats prepared by his wife.

Mesa’s vineyard is the first Arizona winery to earn the Silver Innovator Sustainability Certification from the Sustainability Alliance. Ignacio uses geese and chickens for weed and pest control, and his vineyard is irrigated by gravity from his fishpond. He uses organic fertilizers and methods.

As home gardeners, we do not have such space and resources, but we can learn key ways to have a sustainable and organic garden from his example. When people ask me how I control pests, I reply that my first line of control is Nature. I create a habitat that invites birds and reptiles to over-winter in our garden, and they reproduce and thrive on insects as the weather warms. My garden may not be “tidy,” but the leaves, wood chips, and plants that I “chop and drop” provide homes and nests for insect predators before decomposing in the soil. Healthy soil discourages some pests.

My next line of defense is my eyes and hands. The regular walks I take in my garden double as pest control. My hand picking of unwanted caterpillars, insects, and weeds takes the place of chickens and geese. Of course we simply have to live with some pests, but we learn to co-exist in a way beneficial to us both. The garden eco-system is, after all, a mirror of Nature.

Garden tasks in February are mainly to prepare for new growth. By the end of the month, we will see some trees and shrubs starting to put out leaves and flower buds. So Valentine’s Day is a good reminder to finish up pruning. My “gardeners almanac” for our region is often tied to such holidays in the human calendar: Garlic – in at Halloween out at Memorial Day; Onion sets – in by President’s Day out by Fourth of July; Warm weather crops – in by Easter; Start of monsoon season – Fourth of July; Fall planting – start by Labor Day.

In February, pruning and soil preparation are at the forefront. A friend asked me if he needed to take a class in pruning. Classes are definitely helpful, and tips from experts valuable, as are a wide range of other resources. Websites, garden blogs, books, articles, and videos add to in-person workshops. My first advice about learning pruning is to observe, and let the plant tell you what and where to cut.

It is important to preserve and augment the natural structure while encouraging the size and shape you want. Step 1: Remove all dead wood. Step 2: Cut any of last year’s new growth that you don’t want to be part of the overall shape of the tree or shrub. Step 3: Cut back some longer stems that go past your desired shape. Cut just at a new bud or shoot; it will indicate the direction of new growth. Step 4: Cut away branches that crisscross, have a bent shape, look weak, or just seem out of place. Pruning is part science and part art.

For more precise information on what and when to plant this spring, visit our website where you can download a planting guide for our region www.gardensforhumanity.org .

Richard Sidy is president of Gardens for Humanity, a founding member of the Sustainability Alliance and a member of the Verde Valley Food Policy Council. To reach him, email president@ gardensforhumanity.org.