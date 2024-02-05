New pastor appointed to Sedona United Methodist Church

Sedona United Methodist Church announced the appointment of the Rev. Elizabeth LeMaster as pastor.

Rev. LeMaster comes to the Desert Southwest Conference from the Baltimore-Washington Conference.

“I am pleased to be part of the Sedona UMC family since I have felt a call to ministry in the southwest for many years,” Rev. LeMaster said. “While I am experienced in many different church settings, I am especially interested in finding new ways for the church to engage and serve the community.”

Rev. LeMaster holds a Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry in Leadership from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., and is trained in grief and trauma care. She has also served on mission teams to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Nigeria.

“I believe my greatest gift for ministry is compassion, especially for the outcast, hurt, and misunderstood people of the world. I love to meet people where they are and simply build a relationship with them – seeking to find out how the church support them, encourage them, and empower them. This is what Jesus calls us to do.”

All are welcome to join Rev. LeMaster in worship on Sundays at 1 p.m. at 110 Indian Cliffs Road, Sedona. GriefShare, an inclusive 13-week grief support group begins Wednesday, Feb. 7, 3 p.m.

Contact Sedona United Methodist Church at 928-282-1780; sedonaumc.az@gmail.com; www.sedonaumc.org. Office Hours: Monday/Wednesday/Friday 10-4 p.m.