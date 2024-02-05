OFFERS
Sheriff's Office incidents around the county

Mon, Feb. 05
Sheriff's Office incidents around the county

A fire destroyed a Paulden home, but no one was hurt. (Photo courtesy/YCSO)

Originally Published: February 5, 2024 3:23 p.m.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office shared its weekend roundup of incidents and activities:

NO ONE INJURED IN PAULDEN FIRE

YCSO deputies say no one was injured in a fire Friday morning that destroyed a mobile home in Paulden.

The owner of the residence on Zion Trail told deputies he went to the store about 7:30 a.m. and when he returned a few minutes later the home was fully involved. Investigators say it appears the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

VERDE MAN JAILED ON SEVERAL FELONIES

YCSO deputies apprehended a Cottonwood man who allegedly stole a credit card, used it at a local casino, then resisted deputies during the arrest. Troy Selby, 52, was eventually taken into custody after fleeing from deputies near his campsite on Bill Gray Road. He was jailed on multiple felony charges including resisting arrest, identity theft, and several fraud counts.

DEPUTIES LOCATE MISSING ELDERLY WOMAN

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies were able to quickly locate a missing 79-year-old Williamson Valley resident early this morning.

Deputies say the woman’s son reported her missing a few minutes after she left their residence on Poma Circle just before midnight. She suffers from dementia and other health issues. Deputies searched the neighborhood, deployed a drone, and had Forest Patrol on standby. Fortunately, they were able to quickly locate her about one mile from her home. They said she was cold and confused but otherwise in good condition and was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

photo

The Jeep Posse was busy in the snow. (Courtesy photo/YCSO)

JEEP POSSE BUSY IN THE SNOW

Members of the Yavapai County Jeep Posse once again came through for local residents stuck in the snow on Senator Highway. On Saturday night Posse members located a Prescott Valley couple in their stranded vehicle, cold but otherwise unharmed, and were able to safely transport them back home. Posse members also dug out a 4x4 truck which had become stuck on the snow packed road.

STATE TRUST LAND DETAIL

YCSO deputies and Forest Patrol units conducted a detail Friday afternoon in the Verde Valley, in an effort to educate the public about how to safely and legally camp on State trust land. Deputies also say five citations were issued for trespassing in the area of Bill Gray Road, northeast of Cottonwood.

