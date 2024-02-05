Village Library: It's 'Love Your VILLAGE Library Month

February is “Love Your Library Month” – the perfect opportunity to celebrate the Village Library.

We’ve launched a matching gift campaign for Sedona Public in the Village, and we hope you will show Library Love and help us bring in $14,000 by the end of February. Local donors made it easy with a $7,000 match; can you help bring in the other seven thousand? It’s a great way to join library lovers across the nation.

National Library Lovers Month is a month devoted to honoring all things library. From appreciating favorite and local libraries and librarians, to advocating for literacy and literature, to reminding friends and neighbors that libraries are about much more than books Libraries have an amazing inclusive power to bring people together not only for reading and learning to read, but for meeting, researching, connecting, and dreaming. The Village Library proves this every day.

The Village Library has beautiful open spaces, indoor and out, for you to relax, chat, read, work, meet a friend, and enjoy the gorgeous views. There are private study rooms, and a large event room where you can watch movies, listen to experts and teachers, and engage in compelling conversation. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute classes, cyber security training, AARP Tax Preparation Assistance, and Tai Chi and Yoga classes are just a few of the free offerings.

For children and families, we have a wonderful collection made possible by so many of you and the Friends of the Sedona Library who also provided the colorful and safe play area. We have an array of regularly scheduled programs like StoryTime with Miss Marcia and Music and Movement with Harta, as well as special programs like science camp in the summer and family sing-alongs for the holidays.

We’re grateful to local library lovers, Sharon and Doug Madison and Janet Webber and Dale Cescato, who showed their Library Love with a combined matching gift of $7,000. They know the community has grown more vibrant and connected because of all the Library does for the Village of Oak Creek. They hope you’ll agree and make a donation to match their gifts.

In our recent 2023 year end campaign, 256 donors gave $107,277 to the Library—56 of those directed $13,050 to the Village Library. With the recent cut to Yavapai County funds for our libraries, it is vital that even more residents step up to help keep the doors open and the lights on. Will you show your Library Love this month for the Village Library?

Janet Webber honored the original Village librarian, Dotte Vande Linde, with her matching gift, and used it to express gratitude for Aurelia and Ally, our current librarians. Janet says: “Remember there is no gift too small or too large to keep our Village Library thriving for the benefit of all who live here. Let’s continue to LOVE OUR LOCAL LIBRARY throughout the year.” (To read more about Janet and her library advocacy, see Check It Out, Annual Report 2023 on our website.)

Thanks to Janet and Dale, and Sharon and Doug! To support the many ways that we connect, engage, and improve our VOC community, please make a gift at sedonalibrary.org/donate where you can easily designate your gift to Sedona Public Library in the Village.